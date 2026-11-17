Nearly 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training between April and June 2026, according to Office for National Statistics estimates.

The figure represents 13 per cent of the age group. Alan Milburn's government-commissioned review recommends reducing the proportion to 5 per cent by 2036, with increased investment in youth jobs, training and support.

The review, published in London on Tuesday, 17 November, also proposes changes to disability benefits for some under-25s. Ministers have not adopted its recommendations, and current benefit entitlements remain unchanged.

Milburn has called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to back the proposals with at least £500 million in initial funding. The review estimates that annual investment would rise to £5.8 billion by 2036–37.

It forecasts that increased employment among young people would raise tax revenues and reduce welfare spending. The projected gains are estimates, not confirmed savings or funding commitments. The proposed benefit changes have drawn criticism from Labour MPs and disability campaigners.

Milburn Proposes Disability Benefit Overhaul for Under-25s

Alan Milburn's review recommends replacing the health element of Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment for younger claimants with a Youth Allowance for basic support and an Additional Costs Allowance for some disability-related expenses.

Some young people could also apply to a local fund for short-term costs and equipment. The proposals include additional financial protection for people with the most severe or complex conditions. Eligibility rules and payment details would need to be agreed before any changes took effect.

Milburn said some claimants would initially receive less under the proposed reforms. He argues that reducing payments without expanding opportunities would not solve the problem. Ministers have yet to decide which recommendations to pursue, and the review does not set out a final system.

Youth Jobs Proposals Include Employer Payments and Local Advisers

In England, a proposed Youth Opportunity Service would bring employment, careers, health and practical support into one system. Each young person would have a named adviser and a personalised participation plan, with access to support backed by proposed legal guarantees.

The recommendations include £3,000 incentives for employers who hire people who have been outside education, employment or training for at least six months. Milburn also wants more apprenticeships and easier access to mental health assistance.

His review forecasts that around 600,000 more young people could be in employment, education or training by 2036. The target would require action across employment, education and support services; the review proposes the service and incentives as part of that response.

Burnham Faces Labour Warnings Over Disability Benefit Cuts

Six Labour backbenchers, including Nadia Whittome and John McDonnell, have warned against reducing financial support for young people. 'What young people need is not more punishment, but more opportunity,' they wrote.

Disability charity Sense has called for assurances that young people with complex needs would not be left worse off. The review recommends additional protection for those with the most severe or complex conditions, but eligibility rules and safeguards have yet to be finalised.

Andy Burnham has said benefit changes must be accompanied by a 'root and branch rethink' of youth support. Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden told Labour MPs the review was 'not last year's proposal with better PR'. The Conservatives have questioned the proposals' cost and timetable.

The Government has separately announced an expansion of its six-month Jobs Guarantee for eligible young Universal Credit claimants. The programme is separate from Alan Milburn's proposed welfare changes.

A government White Paper responding to the Milburn and Timms reviews is expected in early 2027. Current benefit entitlements remain unchanged while ministers consider the recommendations.