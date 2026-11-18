NS&I has written to just 795 of the up to 15,600 estates it intends to contact about an error involving deceased customers' savings, despite estimating that nearly 30,300 estates are affected.

The holdings involved are worth up to £181.9 million, according to the state-owned savings provider. This is the estimated value of the savings, not the amount NS&I expects to pay in compensation.

As of 23 October, payment warrants had been issued to 613 estates, with total repayments and compensation exceeding £3 million. NS&I expects to complete its remediation programme in the first half of 2027.

The figures cover different stages of the process: the number of estates identified, the letters sent and the payment warrants issued. NS&I has not said how many of the warrants issued have subsequently been cashed.

Who NS&I Will Contact

Up to 15,600 estates hold £10 or more, including accrued interest, and are eligible for direct contact. Estates below that threshold will not be written to. Their personal representatives must contact NS&I to claim any money due.

The maximum estimate of 15,600 eligible estates means that, after 795 letters, up to 14,805 in this group may still be awaiting contact. This figure does not include estates below the £10 threshold, which NS&I does not plan to contact directly.

NS&I will write to executors or personal representatives rather than beneficiaries, unless a beneficiary is acting in that role. If a solicitor or professional executor handled the estate, NS&I will contact them and leave them to inform the beneficiaries.

The provider says it is working with specialist data search providers and other government departments to trace estates and obtain the information needed to make repayments. If it cannot trace an estate, NS&I says it will hold the money, with interest continuing to accrue until the appropriate person gets in touch.

MoneySavingExpert advises anyone who believes a deceased relative's NS&I savings may have been missed to call 0800 092 1286. Although the consumer website describes this as NS&I's general helpline, the provider's official website lists it as its dedicated complaints number. NS&I's general customer service number is 08085 007 007.

How Repayments and Compensation Work

Payments are made by warrant, which works similarly to a cheque. NS&I says warrants should be issued within 15 working days of the initial letter.

Estates are due the full value of the holdings that should have been returned earlier, plus compensation. This is calculated using whichever is higher: the interest accrued since the error occurred or the Bank of England base rate plus one percentage point.

Some estates may also have faced additional professional costs, such as legal or administrative fees, as a result of the error. Personal representatives can request reimbursement from NS&I, but each claim will be assessed individually.

Pensions Minister Torsten Bell told Parliament on 19 May that affected holdings returned under the scheme would receive a full Inheritance Tax exemption. The Government also confirmed that personal representatives would not be liable for Income Tax ordinarily due on qualifying interest accrued before death or during the estate administration period.

How the Error Came To Light

The issue was disclosed to Parliament in March 2026, prompting a review of historic failures in NS&I's bereavement claims process. Dax Harkins later left his post as chief executive. Sir Jim Harra, a former HMRC First Permanent Secretary, was appointed on an interim basis.

NS&I began contacting affected estates in late May. The provider has said its programme is expected to continue into the first half of 2027, while it traces estates, issues payments and considers requests for additional costs.