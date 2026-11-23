Laura Gallacher, wife of the jailed comedian Russell Brand, says she is 'proud to be a wife' after a video featuring a message from her husband sparked backlash online. She made the remark in a new YouTube episode published on Sunday, 22 November.

The controversy began a week earlier, when she read out a message from her husband in which he maintained his innocence. The clip has prompted criticism from campaigners and public figures, while the Ministry of Justice began examining whether any prison rules had been breached.

Brand's Prison Message Courts Controversy

Brand was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison and is being held at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

His message appeared in Sunday Service, a Christian-themed series the couple launched around six months ago. The episode, titled The Good Work Continues, has passed one million views, making it his most-watched upload since May.

The video prompted questions from critics about how a prisoner convicted of serious sexual offences was able to reach a huge online audience.

Gallacher Defends Continuing the Show

Gallacher began the new episode by promising to fully respect the rules set by prison staff, whom she praised. She said that she now better understands the limits that apply.

She then defended her decision to keep the show going, saying she simply enjoys making it. It is also a place, she explained, where she can remain proud to be a wife and mother while defending her family amid media scrutiny.

Government Pressure and the Ministry of Justice Inquiry

Ministers have called for the video to be removed, but it remains on YouTube. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also called on Google to remove the video, saying technology companies should 'show some responsibility.' He said victims should not have to hear from Brand.

Officials are now examining whether the message broke rules intended to protect victims of crime from serious distress. Reports have also suggested his prison privileges could be reviewed.

Public Attention Shows No Sign of Fading

Gallacher was photographed leaving HMP Littlehey on 18 November after visiting her husband. According to the Express, she appeared subdued as she departed the prison.

The couple have been married for almost a decade, and she remained by his side throughout his trial at Southwark Crown Court. The case has continued to generate discussion across social media, with new episodes of the couple's online series attracting close scrutiny.

Gallacher's latest video addressed criticism of the prison message directly. The channel's numbers reflect the interest, with the episode featuring the message surpassing one million views after many of Brand's uploads over the past year drew between 50,000 and 100,000 views.

What Comes Next

Brand continues to maintain his innocence, while the Ministry of Justice inquiry remains ongoing. Questions about prison rules, victim safety and the role of online platforms are now at the centre of the debate.

Whether Gallacher's commitment to following prison rules will ease criticism remains unclear. For now, public attention remains focused on both the inquiry and the couple's online platform.