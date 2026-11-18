Nearly a million young people in the UK are currently not in employment, education or training, known as NEETs. The government is considering reforms to welfare and job support aimed at tackling rising youth inactivity.

A report by former Labour minister Alan Milburn said Britain needs a 'complete system reset' to address rising youth joblessness. Proposals include stronger employer incentives, expanded apprenticeships and changes to support available for younger benefit claimants.

Figures show that 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 were classified as NEET in the second quarter of 2026, accounting for around one in eight young people. The UK recorded the second-highest NEET rate in Europe last year.

NEETs Prompt Calls for a New Jobs Strategy

The latest figures have intensified concerns over how young people are moving from education into employment. The report argued that existing support systems are not working effectively for enough young people and require major reform.

'A whole-system reset is needed,' Milburn said in the report. 'These changes will not be easy to make. Nor will they be pain-free.'

Milburn said the government should aim to reduce the NEET rate to 5 per cent over a 10-year period. This could be achieved by combining better mental health support, increased apprenticeship opportunities and greater incentives for employers to recruit younger workers.

Welfare minister Pat McFadden said the government agreed that changes were needed and would introduce new legislation following a White Paper in the new year.

'The current system ... far too readily signs people off and writes people off,' he told Parliament.

However, the proposed reforms are already facing criticism over the timeline for change. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the government should move faster.

'We can't wait 10 years. This is an issue that needs to be solved now,' she said.

The report estimates that implementing the proposed changes would require an initial investment of around £500 million in 2027/28, rising to £5.8 billion annually by 2036/37. Milburn said the costs could be offset through £3.6 billion in welfare savings and £2.4 billion in additional tax revenue and reduced benefit payments.

UK Youth NEETs Face Barriers Beyond Finding a Job

The challenges the UK's NEET population faces extend beyond simply finding a job. The BBC reported on the experiences of young people who are not in employment, education or training, highlighting barriers including mental health difficulties, limited work experience and a lack of suitable opportunities.

The report highlighted how some young people struggle to re-enter education or employment after leaving the system, particularly if they lack the experience that employers demand. It also noted that mental health has become a growing factor. Department for Education data from 2025 shows that around one in five NEETs have a mental health condition, more than double the rate recorded in 2012.

The findings showed that the issue affects young people from different educational backgrounds. Graduates are also affected, with some struggling to secure employment despite qualifications and efforts to gain experience.

Young people with disabilities or additional needs who may require greater workplace support and more tailored routes into employment also face challenges, according to the report.

As ministers prepare new legislation, debate around the UK's NEET population is likely to continue, particularly over whether the proposed changes can improve pathways into work, education and training.