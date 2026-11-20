UK debt interest reached an October record of £11.2 billion as public sector borrowing rose to £17 billion, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, 20 November. The interest bill was £2.8 billion higher than a year earlier.

Borrowing increased by £800 million, or 5.2%, compared with October 2025. It was the third-highest October borrowing figure since monthly records began in 1993. The figures added to the fiscal challenges facing Chancellor John Healey.

The figures followed Healey's October Budget, which left £15 billion of forecast headroom against the government's current-budget fiscal rule in 2029–30.

The Bank of England has linked higher energy prices and inflationary pressures to the conflict in the Middle East.

October borrowing was below City economists' £18 billion forecast but £800 million above the Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) March monthly projection. The OBR said borrowing so far this financial year was broadly consistent with its latest October full-year forecast.

Debt Interest Reaches October Record

Central government debt interest payable was 33.4% higher than in October 2025, according to the ONS. The £11.2 billion total was the highest for any October since monthly records began in 1997, although not an all-time monthly record.

The ONS attributed £4.2 billion of October's interest bill to inflation-related increases on index-linked government bonds. This mainly reflected a 0.6% rise in the Retail Prices Index between July and August. The uplift accrues before payment when the bonds mature.

Public sector net borrowing was £17.0 billion in October 2026, £0.8 billion (5.2%) more than in October 2025.



Read the full article ➡️ https://t.co/JR4s2LUNv5 pic.twitter.com/FK7VpWS7VS — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 20, 2026

Central government receipts increased by £6.7 billion to £93.6 billion, supported by higher income-related tax receipts. Current spending rose by £7 billion to £99.3 billion, including increases in debt interest, public services and benefits.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said, 'Borrowing so far this financial year remained lower than in the same period last year with receipts growing faster than spending.' He added, 'However, monthly borrowing was up on last October, partly due to higher debt interest.'

Borrowing Falls Over Financial Year Despite October Rise

Public sector borrowing between April and October totalled £111.3 billion, down £7.3 billion, or 6.1%, on the same period last year. The ONS also revised down borrowing estimates for April to September by £3.6 billion.

Nevertheless, the seven-month total remained £3.3 billion above the OBR's March forecast. The budget watchdog cautioned that the latest figures were provisional and that energy prices and the timing of tax receipts could affect borrowing over the rest of the financial year.

Public sector net debt was provisionally estimated at £3.1 trillion at the end of October, equivalent to 95.8% of gross domestic product. That was 1.9 percentage points higher than a year earlier and at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds described Britain as showing 'standout resilience despite the global impact of the conflict in Iran'. She said the government would seek savings by reducing waste and bureaucracy.

Rising Debt Costs Put Healey's Spending Plans Under Pressure

Annual Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 3.6% in October, while the Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 4% earlier in November. Higher inflation can increase the cost of servicing index-linked government debt.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated that accommodating health and defence spending ambitions while avoiding real-terms cuts to other departments could require an additional £20 billion in 2030–31. The figure could rise to £35 billion if plausible public sector pay and productivity pressures were also addressed.

It separately estimated that raising defence spending from 2.7% to 3% of GDP would cost about £11 billion more that year.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the October Budget 'did little to address the more serious challenges facing the public finances'. He warned of risks that future borrowing could exceed government forecasts.