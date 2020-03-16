Being a relative of a British royal comes at the cost of privacy. As the sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton often finds herself in the spotlight, getting her pictures clicked during daily walks with her son

Therefore, in an attempt to avoid getting recognised, Pippa Middleton reportedly ordered a taxi under a fake name, but her famous face and terrible lying skills gave her away.

Though the 36-year-old very cleverly decided to use a fake name to call the taxi, she did not go too far and chose her cousin's name- Lucy Middleton, for the booking. She also used her very famous Middleton surname. So when the driver grew suspicious of her shady behaviour, it wasn't tough to find out who she was.

The taxi driver narrated the experience to Mail Online and claimed that Pippa was calling him repeatedly to confirm his arrival, and when he reached, he found her hiding in a dark doorway.

"She ordered a taxi for Lucy Middleton and kept ringing, asking if I was there yet because she was hiding in a dark doorway. I later Googled the name and saw Lucy Middleton in a picture with Pippa, and realised it was actually Pippa in my cab," the driver told the outlet.

Lucy Middleton is Pippa and Kate's cousin from their dad, Michael Middleton's side, and also godmother to Kate's third child- Prince Louis.

Pippa was previously clicked by the outlet in Chelsea of South London last Tuesday, channeling her sister Kate in an emerald green belted trench coat by Mango. The socialite, who is married to former British racing driver James Matthews, paired the outfit with a black polo neck sweater and dark grey jeans.

She completed her look with oversize Zanzan sunglasses and black ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman, and also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings. She was also photographed taking a stroll with her one-year-old son Arthur in the same week. The column writer is a fitness freak and is regularly spotted strolling on the pavements with her son, who she also calls her "gym buddy."