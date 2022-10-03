Fans of Colombian pop sensation Shakira are determined to cancel her ex-partner Gerard Pique and many have gone to social media to slam him for previously saying to the singer: "Shut your little mouth."

The couple officially called it quits in June this year, and the break up has led fans to dig up an interview that Shakira did for Billboard back in 2014. In it, she revealed that the FC Barcelona defender had forbidden her from working with men in her music videos. The topic was raised because she had just released a sexy video alongside Rihanna.

"He's very territorial, and since he no longer lets me do videos with men, well, I have to do them with women," she says with a laugh. "It's more than implied in our relationship that I can't do videos like I used to. It's out of the question – which I like, by the way. I like that he protects his turf and he values me, in a way that the only person that he would ever let graze my thigh would be Rihanna."

Shortly after, the singer revealed in another interview that her then-partner was not pleased with what she said because it made him look bad.

He said, "can you please shut your little mouth," to which she responded by asking him again if she can film music videos with other men. At that time, she found the whole conversation hilarious after he flatly answered "no" to her question.

She was even forced to defend Pique at that time when he was bashed by fans and media outlets. "Recently, in some interviews I mentioned that Gerard could sometimes be demanding. I said it in a humorous way, but I see that many media outlets have taken it literally," she said, claiming that they actually have a "very nice and mutually trusting relationship."

However, due to the split, fans are digging up this interview and using it to push the #GerardPiqueIsOver movement. The Barcelona star has not reacted to the negativity coming from Shakira's fans, even if he had to deal with boos from the crowd especially during the club's tour of the USA during the summer.

He has since gone public with his new relationship with PR student Clara Chia Marti.