Made by Google 2019 is officially over, and consumers now have an overview of all the products and services on the way. There's the compact and stylish PixelBook Go for productivity and lightweight computing.

Meanwhile, smart home integration becomes more versatile with this year's Nest lineup. Those who love to take their music on the go can likewise check what the new Pixel Buds do differently. Ultimately, the annual hardware event welcomes the latest flagship mobile phones. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

With industry heavyweights such as Samsung and Apple already shipping its new smartphones, Google needs to explore a new approach to set itself apart. On the other hand, the Pixel catalogue already enjoys a steady following of consumers who eagerly await its yearly refresh. TechCrunch notes that prior to the release of new handsets, a surprising number of leaks revealed close to everything. Nonetheless, there were still enough gimmicks held back to make the unveiling remarkable.

With a great camera, the new Google Assistant built in, and Motion Sense, #pixel4 is designed to be helpful throughout your day. Bonus: it gets better with every update â†’ https://t.co/G7OBj2MRla #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/b2pRzczOza — Google (@Google) October 15, 2019

There are three colours on offer: Clearly White, Just Black and the new Oh So Orange. Google has been following the quirky naming convention since the first-generation Pixel came out and appears to be a running gag for a while now. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are the first models to sport a black frame for the edges across all the available shades.

The latest #pixel4 accessories are designed to help you capture the best photos, get a fast wireless charge, and even help the planet. Check 'em out, just in case... https://t.co/wThY4Gd5jI pic.twitter.com/N4lzZW9T7x — Google (@Google) October 16, 2019

Long-time users of the Pixel series always relied on the fingerprint scanner to secure their smartphones. However, the function is no longer part of the package even though It was previously rumoured to have an under-display unit. In its place is Google's own face unlock technology, which reportedly uses infrared and radar alongside the front-facing camera to recognize the owner.

The company is calling the feature Motion Sense and it supposedly does more than just act as a security measure. As the name implies, it can apparently detect hand motions for various applications. For example, it can skip tracks when playing music or interact with the new live wallpapers with just a wave of the user's hands above the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

#NightSight already helps you take beautiful photos in the dark. Now you can use it for shots of the night sky.ðŸŒ™âœ¨ Coming to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 as well as #pixel4. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/o4bORnPc6j — Google (@Google) October 15, 2019

For a while now, Google's Pixel series is known for impressive imaging. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are no different dual-cameras that can allegedly take clear photos of stars at night. The display flaunts a 90 Hz refresh rate, which makes animations and transitions appear smooth. Pricing starts at $799 (625.32 pounds) for the smaller model and $899 (703.58 pounds) for the bigger variant. Storage sizes start at 64 GB with the highest at 128 GB.