Ever since Google entered the smartphone market with the Pixel, its offerings have been classified as premium handsets. Consumers who prefer Android over iOS can finally have a high-end alternative to compete with the iPhone series. However, some buyers were not ready to part with a huge sum for the flagship models. Hence, the manufacturer obliged and introduced a mid-range version, which launched mid-cycle called the Pixel 3a. Now it seems the fourth-generation Pixel is getting a similar treatment with the Pixel 4a. Renders posted online reveal a little bit more about this upcoming mobile device.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL launched late October but was met with mixed reviews. Journalists praised its 90 Hz display refresh rate, a dual-camera setup, integrated Google Voice Assistant, Motion Sense, and face unlock. Unfortunately, the handset has been marred by poor battery life, which comes from the smaller capacity lithium-ion units. Thus, it is possible that Google might consider shipping the Pixel 4a ample battery power.

The renders were sourced from Steve Hemmerstoffer, an insider, who posted the imaged of the Pixel 4a, report PCMag. It shows smaller bezels on the top, which could mean Motion Sense is no longer on board. Moreover, the new hole-punch front-facing camera sitting on the top left corner suggests face unlock might have been cut as well. This is further supported by the fact that a fingerprint scanner is on the back cover.

Just like its more expensive siblings, the budget-friendly version will not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Since Pixel smartphones are renowned for imaging quality, the Pixel 4a will drop the dual-camera configuration in favour of a single-camera much like its predecessors. It seems the module housing the lens, LED flash, and other sensors will follow the shape of its premium counterparts. Users should expect Google's photography algorithm's to handle all post-processing that will result in impressive images.

While the design is far from official, the source allegedly contacted suppliers to come up with the renders. The Pixel 4a is speculated to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or lower with a modest 64 GB internal storage. The handset could debut at the Google I/O 2020 conference in May next year with the latest version of Android out of the box.