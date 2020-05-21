When Google launched the Pixel 4 series last year, it unexpectedly failed to capture the interest of consumers. Aside from complaints about its design, which features a large upper bezel to house the sensors for its Motion Sense functionality, owners criticised its battery performance. Meanwhile, it seems that its upcoming budget-tier Pixel 4a is receiving favourable publicity after details about its design and more were leaked. Now, as the tech industry looks ahead in anticipation of the Pixel 5, insiders reveal some startling.

Aside from its entry-level "a" versions, the Pixel catalogue has always been regarded as a flagship handset. Thus, the tech industry pundits expect these types of devices to ship with only the best components. In 2020, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 is the chipset of choice. Offered as a bundle with the chipmakers Snapdragon X55 5G modem, it is currently the top-of-the-line option for Android smartphone OEMs.

5G connectivity is becoming the biggest must-have feature as cellular networks progressively enable support for the new wireless telecommunication standard. Hence, most manufacturers are adopting tech for their products. Meanwhile, Android Central reports that data miners have uncovered hints that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might use Qualcomm's 765 SoC instead.

The first clues were supposedly spotted after the Google Camera app was taken apart earlier in March. The files were shared by sources who were able to secure a prototype of the Pixel 4a. In were identifiers for smartphones labelled as Redfin and Bramble, which were earlier identified in a code from Google to use the mid-range silicon, which is also compatible with 5G networks.

Now, it is supported by data within Android 11 Developer Preview 4, which included references to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. While it might be disappointing for longtime flagship Pixel users, others believe it will help reduce the price point. This would make it a more attractive option for people with plans to upgrade in 2020.

Google really needs to attract the users that it lost when the Pixel 4 was released. Offering the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL with a price estimated to start at $699 might be the formula to boost sales this year.