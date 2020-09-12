Much has been said about Queen Elizabeth II's dry sense of humour. This time model and singer Pixie Geldof who attended Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in October 2018 gave an account of it. However, Pixie, who is the third daughter of singer Bob Geldof and the late Paula Yates didn't meet the British monarch at the wedding.

Pixie Geldofshared a fascinating insight into what Queen Elizabeth II is like. She also gave glimpses into the queen's personality. She was speaking to fashion designer Henry Holland on his podcast "What Were You Thinking?" on Friday. Pixie admitted that the monarch was very "funny"at her granddaughter Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Pixie reminisced the moment she fell over at Windsor Castle during the reception. On whether she met the queen, the model told Henry: "I didn't and I'm fuming, but also it really makes me laugh because Eug will say things like, 'yeah, I know Granny,' and I'm like, 'the Queen, so, but granny!' I guess she's the nation's granny really. But no, I didn't meet her."

"But [The Queen] was walking around and she was saying things like 'well, it's great that I have a house big enough that I can hold all these guests' and things like that. Like she's full LOL. Like she was being funny, which I'm obsessed with. And she was being like, 'welcome to my home.' It's amazing. And also, I fell over at one point," Pixie said.

The model told how she fell on the floor, "No, no like stacked it, but not onto the floor. Like stood completely still, stacked it. And, not drunk. Hadn't drunk. And I love how Derek Blasberg just appeared, hadn't seen him. He just appeared in the side of my ear and just went 'get your [expletive] together.'"

Pixie and Eugenie have known each other since their teenage years. She wore a flowing pink Celine gown as she arrived with her husband George Barnett for the royal wedding.