The rear door of a Russian aircraft opened mid-air, throwing the luggage of the passengers onboard into a void.

The incident took place on Monday on an An-26 twin prop plane belonging to IrAero. The plane had taken off from the Siberian city of Magan at minus 41 degrees and was on its way to Magadan on Russia's Pacific coast.

It had 25 passengers on board, including six crew members. Fortunately, none of the passengers travelling on the flight were injured. According to IrAero, the plane door opened at an altitude of 2,800–2,900 meters.

A dramatic video of the incident shows the door curtain flapping aggressively behind a passenger. The passenger, however, can be seen grinning calmly. The aircraft was re-pressurized as it circled back and safely landed again in the Siberian city of Magan.

✈️ Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers



An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

The Russian authorities have launched a probe to find out what caused the doors to open, per a report in New Zealand Herald.

In a similar incident reported in 2017, a plane travelling from Maine to Boston had to make an emergency landing after one of its doors swung open mid-flight. The pilot was forced to land the Cape Air plane at Logan Airport in Boston when an exit door opened 15 minutes into the flight. No one was harmed in the incident.

The window on the top half of the exit door used by passengers to enter the plane flipped open during the flight. It was open for 15 minutes before the pilot was able to land.

Recently, a woman from the US tried to open the door of an aircraft at 37,000 feet when the plane was on its way to Columbus from Houston.

The 34-year-old woman, identified as Elom Agbegninou, later claimed that "Jesus told her to open the plane door. She forced the pilot to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas after she tried to pull the exit lever, which led to a scuffle between the woman and the crew.