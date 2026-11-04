Spain's National Police have opened a judicial investigation after CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel died on Tuesday, a day after a collision with a goalkeeper was followed by cardiac arrest during a Segunda División match, raising questions about pitchside emergency response.

De Miguel, 30, had come on as a substitute with Tenerife leading 2-0 before Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono rushed towards the halfway line and struck him in the chest in added time. Owono received a straight red card, and the match was abandoned level at 2-2.

🔵⚪️ | Golpe fortísimo de Owono sobre Jesús de Miguel que hace que salten todas las alarmas. 🇪🇸👀🙏🏼 Pronta recuperación a Jesús y que todo quede en un susto🏟️ Tenerife - Andorra https://t.co/NXopIJ7p9H — Laliga News (@laligaa_neews) November 2, 2026

Owono, who had already turned to leave the field, rushed back with players from both sides as medics treated De Miguel before carrying him off on a stretcher. The club initially called his condition serious but stable.

What the Investigation Covers

The club said De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday morning after his condition worsened at a hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Spain's National Police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, a routine step for deaths from non-natural causes, according to the High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands.

José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui, chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, told news agency EFE that criminal proceedings were very unlikely because the collision occurred during play.

How a Chest Blow Can Stop the Heart

The precise medical cause has not been disclosed, with no reports of a pre-existing condition. Doctors recognise a rare phenomenon, commotio cordis, in which a blow to the chest at a vulnerable split second disrupts the heart's rhythm even in healthy athletes.

A US registry study recorded 58% survival in its most recent six-year cohort, while survival was 40% when resuscitation began within three minutes, against 5% after that.

Rapid treatment saved American footballer Damar Hamlin in 2023, which is why doctors stress that defibrillators and trained responders matter at amateur and youth matches as much as in professional stadiums.

Tributes Across Spanish and European Football

Tributes came quickly. Real Madrid's players held a minute of silence before training, Barcelona said it was deeply saddened by the news, and Lionel Messi posted a tribute on his Instagram story.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation postponed Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina fixtures, while the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) held silences at Champions League matches. Its president Aleksander Čeferin said UEFA had 'searched for words and found only silence'. A moment of silence was also observed at Old Trafford, and Owono deactivated his Instagram account.

Who Was Jesús de Miguel

A Madrid native born in 1996, De Miguel began his senior career with Leganés B in 2015 and worked his way through Spain's lower divisions, helping Castellón win promotion before joining Tenerife in 2025 and helping them reach the second tier.

Spanish media reported that he leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Club president Felipe Miñambres said players and their families would need support to cope with a loss that has shaken the dressing room and, far beyond it, every parent who has watched a child chase a ball across a pitch.