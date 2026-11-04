Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente has announced his resignation following two deadly railway accidents that killed 115 people in less than a year, according to El País, as reported by Sweden Herald.

Puente announced his decision on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, following last week's train crash in Urda, Toledo, which killed 69 people. A separate railway accident in Adamuz, Córdoba, in January claimed 46 lives.

The minister also said he would not appear on the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) electoral lists for the general election scheduled for 29 November, according to Democrata.

Puente Announces Resignation After Two Deadly Train Crashes

Puente announced his departure after facing pressure over the two fatal railway accidents, which resulted in a combined death toll of 115.

'A transport minister in a country like Spain cannot remain in office after two accidents in less than a year,' Puente said on Tuesday, according to El País, as reported by Sweden Herald.

The minister said he had made the decision following the latest crash but had continued working to address its consequences and introduce measures to prevent similar accidents.

His announcement followed calls for his resignation from opposition representatives and several parliamentary groups.

The resignation marked a change from the Government's earlier position on his future. Government sources had previously indicated that Puente would remain in office and that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez would not remove him from the Transport Ministry.

According to Democrata, the announcement also came after several parliamentary groups, including Sumar, Podemos, Compromís, BNG, PNV and Junts, demanded that he step aside or be removed from his position.

Puente Points to €780 Million Railway Renovation Plan

Puente also addressed concerns about the condition of the high-speed railway infrastructure connecting Madrid and Seville.

He rejected suggestions that the railway line had been neglected, describing it as 'not abandoned or forgotten infrastructure'.

According to Sweden Herald's report of El País, Puente pointed to a €780 million renovation plan launched by the Government.

The investment was highlighted as part of the Government's efforts to improve the railway infrastructure following the two fatal accidents.

The crashes have drawn renewed attention to railway safety and the condition of Spain's high-speed rail network.

Puente Withdraws From PSOE Election Candidacy

Puente's resignation will also affect his participation in the upcoming general election.

According to Democrata, the minister will not appear on the PSOE's electoral lists for the 29 November election.

He had been expected to lead the party's list in Valladolid.

His decision to withdraw from the candidacy accompanies his departure from the Transport Ministry, although the two are separate political decisions.

The announcement comes less than a month before the election and changes the PSOE's plans for its Valladolid candidacy.

Before Puente's announcement, Government sources had indicated that his candidacy would remain in place despite calls for his resignation.

PP Says Resignation Comes 116 Deaths Too Late

The People's Party (PP) criticised Puente's resignation, with its spokesperson in Congress, Ester Muñoz, saying the decision had come too late.

'It arrives 116 deaths late,' Muñoz said, referring to the railway accidents in Adamuz and Urda, according to Democrata. The two accidents have been reported to have claimed 115 lives in total.

Muñoz made the remarks during a session of the Permanent Deputation of Congress on Tuesday, when Puente announced his departure and withdrawal from the PSOE's electoral lists.

The PP spokesperson had called for the minister to resign and maintained that his departure alone should not be considered sufficient accountability for the two railway disasters.

She also reiterated the party's criticism of the Government's handling of the accidents, arguing that Puente should have stepped down earlier.