Members of the public found Steven McMyler unresponsive outside the Wigan Parish Church on Thursday, August 6. He was pronounced dead at the scene even after receiving emergency medical assistance. Based on closed-circuit television footage from the area, the police want to question four men. The men were seen approaching the church around the time when the attack took place. Four other suspects who had been arrested earlier were released on bail.

Shortly before 7:50 pm, emergency services were called to Wigan Parish Church in Wallgate, Greater Manchester. McMyler was found alone and unresponsive by members of the public before the emergency call was made. Paramedics provided emergency medical assistance to the 34-year-old who was fatally wounded. Despite the efforts of the medics, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police launched an investigation into McMyler's death. Details of the attack have not been revealed, it has only been made public that his death was due to being fatally kicked in the head.

Since the incident, police arrested four suspects. Three men aged 30, 19 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of murder. An 18-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting one of the offenders. The group was held for questioning but shortly released on bail. They continue to be investigated by the police.

Apart from the individuals arrested, the police are investigating four other men who were seen approaching the church around the time of the attack.

According to Manchester Evening News, the four unidentified men were captured on the CCTV in multiple locations including a Chinese takeaway in Wallgate near the church. Police tracked the group based on surveillance footage from various sources.

They determined that the men took the train to Wigan Wallgate station. From the station, they walked to the church grounds. Their time at the churchyard coincide with the time of McMyler's attack. They were then seen exiting from the gate on the corner of Crawford Street and King Street West.

Detective Inspector Wes Knights of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team has urged members of the public to come forward with information. He also pointed out that a dedicated portal has been set up for the public to share their information. Any related information can be passed on the police on 0161 856 4815 quoting incident 2974 of 06/08/2020.