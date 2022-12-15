A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputy has come under fire for reportedly having sex while on duty at the city's Men's Central Jail.

The bizarre incident occurred when the deputy accidentally switched on her radio while having sex in the parking lot this past weekend. The sounds of the alleged sexual encounter were heard over LASD radio feeds. It was too late by the time the officer realised her mistake.

In the audio recording obtained by TMZ, the woman can be heard chuckling and warning her partner, "you're gonna rip my underwear."

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into the matter. It is still not known who the other person was. If it is proven that the deputy in question was on the clock, she could either be suspended or fired.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is aware of a potential incident involving inappropriate behaviour. The Department is inquiring and investigating further," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

"The Department does not tolerate inappropriate behaviour and has an expectation that each Department member will conduct themselves in a professional manner consistent with our values," it added.

This is not the first time that LASD has been involved in such an incident. In a similar incident reported two years ago, a deputy was caught engaging in sexual activity while on the job. They were caught on an open mic. An investigation was launched into the case, and the deputy was eventually fired.

In 2017, a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy came under fire for deliberately ignoring a call to attend a local shooting. The cop was too busy filming a romantic video message for his girlfriend.

The incident came to light after his former girlfriend posted a clip of him ignoring the calls on YouTube.

"Someone is getting shot right now, what the f***...I know I got to go but I'm not going to go because you're mad. So I'm not going to go," he could be heard saying in the video.