Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step down as full-time royals to non-royal roles on Tuesday, March 31. Following which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be free to lead their lives their way. As per the latest report, the former "Suits" star has chosen to appear at this year's star-studded Met Gala for her first non-royal engagement after quitting the British royal family.

According to The Sun, the royal mother received an invite to Hollywood's biggest fashion events that is organised annually and attended by the A-listers of showbusiness who choose to dress in the most fashionable way. She has been invited alongside British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful.

Met Gala 2020 will take place on Monday, May 4 and it is reportedly likely to be Meghan Markle's first showbiz appearance since Megxit. Each year, the event chooses a theme that sets the tone for the fashion bash and celebrates the year's Costume Institute exhibition. For 2020, the event's theme is inspired by Virginia Woolf's celebrated novel "Orlando."

"The Met Gala is for the Who's Who of show business. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward's team are excited that the two will go together," a source said.

With Prince Harry and Meghan starting their new life as independent royals, the Met Gala appearance seems to be a great opportunity for the duchess to meet the elite of the industry as she tries re-establishing herself in the show business. However, it could be a big deal for the royal family.

"Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood," the source claims.

The news comes on the heels of rumours claiming Meghan is looking to go back to her acting. However, the rumours remain unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are back in London for their final round of royal engagements before they step down as senior royals. The couple will reunite with the entire royal family for Commonwealth Day service on Monday, March 9.