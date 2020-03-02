While Prince Harry is back in London for his final round of engagements, Meghan Markle will be joining her husband this week. However, the royal couple has allegedly decided not to bring their 10-month-old son to Britain before they officially split from the royal family and this has made his great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip "very sad."

The news was confirmed by Sunday Times. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their exit from the British royal family early in January. After Queen Elizabeth II approved their decision of stepping down from royal duties, the couple took off Canada to start their "financially independent" lives away.

According to the latest update, the Sussexes transition period begins March 30. Ahead of which, they must accomplish their final engagements as full-time royals. For this, Prince Harry arrived in Britain last week directly at Edinburgh for his first royal engagement, a tourism conference. He is expected to be joined by Meghan Markle this week, who will not be bringing Archie with her.

As per the report, it appears that the news will be "disappointing" for the queen as she has "seen very little of Archie since his birth."

Meanwhile, The Sun reveals that the decision to leave the baby back in Canada is likely to avoid 50,000 pounds bill to the "royals' ever-mounting security bill." It is said that not only will this disappoint the great-grandparents but also other senior royals since they left Britain.

Considering that Archie has only met his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a handful of times, it was expected to be another opportunity for a big family reunion. However, Harry and Meghan's decision to not bring their child to London has left many curious.

Meanwhile, it is said that among many other complications, the rising bills and security issues for the Sussexes is proving to be a real worry particularly after the Canadian police have announced that they would not provide the couple security after they officially renounce their royal life this March.

"Meghan's London jaunt is proving a real headache. It's an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny," a royal insider said.

Meanwhile, these numbers are expected to rise when the couple is back in London and having Archie could mean adding another 50,000 pounds to the security bill.

"Its as much as another £50,000 to what's already being run up. But none of that will matter to senior royals who are despondent at not seeing the baby for so long," another source said.

It is said that the Sussexes will reunite with the entire family for Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.