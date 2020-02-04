Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the British royal family left the House of Windsor rattled. Various reports claim that the most hard-hit royals are Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Cambridges are apparently devastated with the Sussexes decision to step back from royal duties and split from the family. However, the royal couple has found solace in Kate's mother Carole Middleton.

According to The Sun, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have found support in "stabilising force" Carole, 65. A royal expert and author Phil Dampier told Fabulous digital that Carole is the "power behind the throne" and she apparently has what is described as "immense influence" on the royal parents-of-three.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their desire to lead a "financially independent" life and step back from royal duties at the beginning of the new year. This called for an emergency meeting between Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles which led to an abdication agreement that gave the Sussexes the approval to start an independent life in Canada. Since then, the couple has moved to a Canadian mansion where they have allegedly started their transition period. Meanwhile, Kate and William are back to work and are assumed to be still reeling from the big Megxit shocker.

"Carole is a very strong woman who comes from quite a humble background, and the fact that she has worked herself up with a successful business has given her a backbone of steel," said Dampier.

It is said that Kate often approaches her mother "for advice and comfort." Also, Carole spends a lot of time with the royal family-of-five.

"Now that Harry and Meghan have in effect left the royal family, there is a lot more pressure on William and Kate. Carole will be a stabilising and supportive force in the background, looking after the kids when needs are but also just being there for them," Dampier said.

Carole is a West Berkshire-based businesswoman who is a co-founder of the company Party Pieces, a successful party supplies brand. Previously, Carole and Kate's father Michael Middleton worked with British Airways as a flight attendant and a pilot, respectively.

It is said that after Princess Diana's death, Carole has emerged as a "substitute mother figure for Prince William" and he considers Kate's parents as "second parents."

Meanwhile, the royal couple has made a few visits to the Middleton house in Berkshire after Harry and Meghan's exit. Also, Carole has been spending time at Anmer Hall with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"Understandably William and Kate have been very upset by what has happened. Being able to talk to Carole and share his feelings has been a great help," Dampier continues.

It is said that William shares a great bond with Kate's parents who help him stay "grounded."