Katy Perry had earlier revealed that the coronavirus pandemic is giving her a hard time as she is not able to fulfill her pregnancy cravings due to lockdown. However, that is the least of her problems with the pandemic as the pop-star is also suffering from "waves of depression" due to the current circumstances.

Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiance Orlando Bloom, took to Twitter on Wednesday to write, "sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm."

"totally feel ya," comedian Rosie O'Donnell commented on her post while celebrity fashion designer Vera Wang wrote: "Hang in there firework love ya X V."

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has also stated that a mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty, and anxiety by the pandemic.

Perry is not the only celebrity who has spoken about having mental issues due to the crisis. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson said that though she has struggled with depression since her teen years, coronavirus pandemic is making her more anxious.

"I'm constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up at night, all night, every night... My brain goes to crazy dark places with it," the 30-year-old said.

Perry had told her fans in a Facebook Live chat earlier this month that she is not sure if she would be able to hold a baby shower. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on," the 35-year-old added.

The pop-star also said that some days "you lose perspective," but you "gotta be grateful no matter what you're going through," since "there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now."

She also opened up about being pregnant amid the pandemic during a remote episode of "American Idol". The "Roar" singer told her fellow judges: "When I look back at this time, it will be a time I never forget. My first pregnancy, in a pandemic, having cravings that I can't necessarily fill if I want to."