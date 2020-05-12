Katy Perry is having an unusual pregnancy journey due to the coronavirus lockdown, however, she is making the best of it. The pop-star, who will soon become a first-time mother to a daughter with fiance Orlando Bloom, marked this Mother's Day with a hilarious Instagram post.

Katy Perry shared footage from her recent ultrasound on Instagram on Monday, in which she says hello to her baby girl who can be seen moving her little hands. "Oh, my God, that's so funny. She's literally giving me the mid*** finger," the 35-year-old says during the checkup.

The "Never Worn White" singer captioned the post: "when your unborn daughter gives you a mid*** finger from the womb you know you're in for it #happymothersdaytome."

The post came after Perry shared a picture of her dog Nugget sitting in her lap, sporting a Dumbo costume while she is seen dressed as the animated elephant's mother Mrs. Jumbo. She had worn the special costume for her performance of lullaby "Baby Mine" from Dumbo for Disney's Mother's Day-inspired "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II."

During a recent Facebook Live, the singer had revealed that she "was planning on bringing lots of bumping looks pre-quarantine," but couldn't as "now we're all just shooting from our home." However, Perry has been using her virtual appearances as an "American Idol" judge to flaunt a completely different kind of pregnancy style.

The "Roar" singer wore a hand sanitiser costume for the first episode of the show and a toilet paper roll costume for the second. For the third episode, Perry continued wearing her Mrs. Jumbo costume, and told her fans during a Facebook Live that her elephant costume was fittingly perfect as she is "feeling a little large and in charge being very pregnant."

The singer pulled another look for the Sunday episode, a maternity look that appeared both cosy and chic.

The expecting mother wore a matching Missoni set, consisting of a cardigan and maxi skirt, both in the label's iconic chevron print. She paired the outfit with white mule sandals from her own shoe line, as well as a turban and a choker.