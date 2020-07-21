Katy Perry opened up about the reports that she has asked Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of her future child, and dubbed them "wild rumours."

A report published in the Mirror earlier this month claimed that Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, has chosen Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of her future daughter. A source also claimed to the outlet that the "Friends" alum, who is already a godmother to 16-year-old Coco Arquette, daughter of her best friend and "Friends" co-star Courtney Cox, was moved to tears when the expecting parents posed her the question.

"Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up. She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her," the insider had claimed.

However, the expecting pop-star rebuffed these rumours, and also revealed that she and Aniston had a good laugh about it. In a virtual appearance on Monday's episode of "Kyle and Jackie O" on radio channel KIIS1065, the 35-year-old said: "She (Jennifer) texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, 'Wow! This is a wild rumor."

The "Roar" hitmaker added that Aniston has been a target of several kinds of rumours in her life, but at least the godmother report was a "fun" one.

"I mean, God knows, she's, you know, with her, she's had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read," the musician said.

Perry, who is just a few weeks away from her due date, also gave an update about her pregnancy and said she is at the point where "everything is swollen." Still, she has been trying to keep herself busy while quarantining amid coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm a very active woman... and during this time of COVID -- and quite frankly an American revolution -- I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," said the singer who is set to release a record on Thursday, August 14.