A pregnant British teenager jailed in Georgia for drug traffickig has been released following a dramatic plea deal and a £140,000 fine.

Bella Culley, 19, from Billingham, Teesside, was arrested in May 2025 at Tbilisi International Airport after customs officers found 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage.

After five months in a Soviet-era prison, she was freed last week under a sentence adjustment citing her age, pregnancy, and cooperation.

She had reportedly travelled from Thailand to Georgia, where customs officers flagged her baggage for inspection.

Culley was subsequently charged with drug trafficking, an offence that carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years under Georgian law.

In interviews following her release, she recounted boiling pasta in a kettle and digging a hole in the ground to use as a toilet.

Plea Deal and Release

Bella Culley's release from a Georgian prison came after a dramatic plea bargain that included a substantial financial penalty and disturbing claims of coercion.

The 19-year-old British national had been detained since May 2025 after authorities at Tbilisi International Airport discovered 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage. She faced up to 20 years in prison under Georgian law.

In October, Culley pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five months and 24 days—the exact duration she had already spent in custody. Her release was made possible after her family paid a fine of 500,000 Georgian lari, equivalent to approximately £140,000 or $187,000, as part of the plea deal.

Georgian prosecutors cited her age, pregnancy, and good behaviour as reasons for amending the terms of the plea. Vakhtang Tsalugelashvili, a representative from the prosecution, stated: 'It was our initiative; we took into consideration her age, her condition and her good behaviour, and that she fully cooperated.'

Culley also claimed she had been tortured and coerced into transporting the drugs by a gang operating out of Thailand. In statements made after her release, she alleged that she was burned with a hot spoon and threatened with violence unless she agreed to carry the narcotics into Georgia.

In her courtroom remarks, she claimed: 'I did not want to do this. I was forced to do this through torture. I just wanted to travel. I am a good person. I am a student at the university. I am a clean person. I don't do drugs.'

Her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, expressed relief and gratitude outside Tbilisi City Court, saying: 'I am so happy, so happy. I know I don't look like it, but I am so happy. We will need to get her passport, and then we will leave. Either today or tomorrow.'

What Happens Next?

Culley is expected to undergo a medical evaluation upon her return to the UK and may face further questioning by British authorities. It remains unclear whether she will face any additional legal consequences at home. However, extradition or prosecution is considered unlikely given the resolution of the case in Georgia and the absence of any outstanding warrants.

Her release has prompted calls for greater awareness around the risks faced by young travellers abroad, particularly in relation to drug trafficking and coercion. Charities working with British nationals detained overseas have urged the government to expand education and support programmes for vulnerable individuals, including those targeted by criminal networks.

As Culley prepares to return to the UK, her case serves as a stark reminder of the legal dangers that can arise from international travel, and the complex interplay between justice, diplomacy, and compassion. It also raises broader questions about how young people are recruited into high-risk activities and what safeguards can be put in place to prevent similar incidents in future.