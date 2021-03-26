Prince Albert II of Monaco admitted that he was bothered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview because the revelations they made should not have been made public.

The royal believed that those conversations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had with Winfrey should have been discussed privately. He thought laying them out in the open for the public to mull and debate over was not a sound decision.

"I think it's very difficult to be in someone's place," he said in an interview with the BBC as he noted the "pressures" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were under. However, Prince Albert II of Monaco said "this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family."

"It doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. It did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way. But I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions," he added.

The 63-year-old head of the Princely House of Grimaldi was then asked if he has any advice for Prince Harry as he settles in his new life in California with Meghan Markle and their growing family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already parents to son Archie and are expecting a daughter in the summertime. They shared the exciting news about the baby's arrival during their Oprah interview.

"I wish him the best, but it's a difficult world out there and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices," the father of four shared.

Prince Albert II of Monaco echoed what Queen Elizabeth II, through Buckingham Palace, said in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. The British monarch said the matters the Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised "will be addressed by the family privately." These include issues of racism and allegations that the institute turned a blind eye on matters concerning mental health and suicide.