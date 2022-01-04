While Prince Albert II of Monaco is dealing with a fresh paternity suit filed against him last year, the two love children he has already admitted to fathering posed for their first public photographs with their royal half-siblings.

Jazmin Grimaldi, the eldest child of the Monaco monarch from his brief relationship with Tamara Rotolo, shared a slideshow of images on Instagram to mark the end of the year 2021. One of the snaps showed the 29-year-old with her arms around her three half-siblings including 18-year-old Alexandre Grimaldi Coste, Albert's son with Nicole Coste who met the royal while working as a flight attendant in 1997.

The picture also featured 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Albert's children with his wife Princess Charlene. Jacques and Gabriella are first and second in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne, unlike their elder siblings who are not recognised as royals as their parents were never married.

Read more Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with family; makes fun of daughter's bangs

Grimaldi didn't share any details about the picture, but there was a hidden clue about the time it was clicked. Princess Gabriella sported a short bang in the photograph, which means it was captured when the young royal tried to cut her own hair last year.

When Prince Albert visited Princess Charlene in South Africa with their children, the latter had revealed that she had tried to salvage her daughter's disastrous haircut. Alongside a family photo, the former Olympian had written, "Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it."

Prince Albert has developed a relationship with his love children after initially denying paternity. Jazmin had not met her father until she was 11 and he admitted that she was his daughter.

She told Harper's Bazaar about her relations with her father in 2015, "I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me. Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since."