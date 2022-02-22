Prince Andrew could follow in nephew Prince Harry's footsteps and start fresh with a move to the U.S.A after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward made the bold assumption that the Duke of York would just pack up and leave the U.K. for a new life across the pond. She claimed the 61-year old likens himself to the Duke of Sussex, who has since relocated to Santa Barbara, California with Meghan Markle after Megxit in January 2020.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry share something in common. They were "both party-loving 'spares' who reformed their images" and have both been stripped of their royal patronages. The 37-year old lost his titles after he quit his duties and moved to the U.S.A. The older duke lost his due to the scandal he brought to the monarchy over his sexual abuse case and ties to the deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Seward claimed in her piece for The Sun that the Duke of York is thinking of leaving his home country to relaunch his career elsewhere. She wrote, "Since the Duke was stripped of his royal titles and patronages, he has likened his own situation to that of his nephew Prince Harry. And he is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal."

The royal commentator suggested that Prince Andrew may feel that "there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing."

She continued, "It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States. Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story. Like Harry, in order to do this, he would probably need to move to America." Seward claimed the duke's contacts in the U.S.A. from when he was U.K's trade representative could help.

However, Prince Andrew would not dare take such a big leap without the permission of Queen Elizabeth II. There is also the matter of his promise to cooperate with the FBI's investigation into Epstein, which he has yet to fulfill.