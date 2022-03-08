Prince Andrew is on a tight schedule to hand over the funds needed to settle his sexual abuse case out of court with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. It is said that both Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II are chipping in to help.

The Duke of York can no longer rely on the sale of his Swiss chalet to pay off his alleged accuser as he only has ten days to procure the money so Giuffre can drop her lawsuit. A source claimed that "too many things can go wrong and the court won't wait for property queries." It is believed that it could take two months to sell his ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland for £17million.

As such, his family is lending him money. The insider told The Sun that there were "discussions about how to 'take a little from here and a little from there.'" No public money needs to be used for the sake of the Duke of York.

Read more Prince Andrew had to borrow £12M to settle sex abuse case

"Once it (money from the chalet) hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money. But that payment (to Virginia) has to be paid on time. He can't rely on selling the chalet.," the source claimed.

Meanwhile, a friend of Prince Andrew said that the royal "has no income or money to repay a bank loan so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment." It is believed that Prince Charles is lending his younger brother £7million while Queen Elizabeth II is also chipping in an undisclosed amount. The money will go to Giuffre and it includes the amount that will go to her charity for sex trafficking victims.

The Prince of Wales reportedly convinced his younger brother to settle his sexual abuse case out of court as he does not want a repeat of his Newsnight interview. In it, the Duke of York denied ever meeting Giuffre although she accused him of having sex with her three times when she was 17 years old. In a bid to clear his name, Prince Andrew had initially requested for a trial by jury before he went with the payout plan.