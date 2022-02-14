Prince Andrew faces having to change residence and move out of the Royal Lodge following reports that Prince Charles wants him to keep a low profile while he lives in Windsor.

The Prince of Wales is said to be irked at how the Duke of York has been behaving in public while his deposition looms. He has reportedly been acting like he is not about to go into a trial to clear his name from allegations of "rape in the first degree" in a New York court.

"Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the picture. He has been warned to keep his head down," a source told The Sun and claimed that the future king does not want his brother "to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle."

Prince Charles' warning could reportedly eventually lead to the Duke of York having to move out of the Royal Lodge. He still shares the home on the grounds of Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

"Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. But he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life," the insider added.

The claims came after the announcement that Prince Andrew will make a rare public appearance with his mother next month. He is expected to be at the remembrance service for his father, the late Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey, on March 29. In the days before that, he is scheduled to make his deposition on March 10.

The Duke of York has not been seen near Windsor Castle since Queen Elizabeth II summoned him last month to strip him of his royal patronages. It is believed that Prince Charles was influential in the monarch's decision and that he had even talked it over with Prince William over Christmas last year.

Prince Andrew is accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She alleged that she was trafficked to the royal when she was 17 years old and working for Jeffrey Epstein.