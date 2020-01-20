After withdrawing from royal duties and maintaining a low profile in the royal clan for weeks, Prince Andrew stepped out with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. In a rare public appearance, the mother-son duo was seen attending church service at a Norfolk church.

The news comes hot on the heels of the concluding discussions over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II apparently looked happy as she entered the church with her son, another non-performing royal.

"She'll take it in her stride, won't she? She'll be fine. She looked very happy," one of the onlookers from the crowd commented as quoted by The Guardian.

Last year, the Duke of York announced that he is stepping down from royal duties for foreseeable future after his Newsnight interview wherein he admitted his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While the royal family deals with Megxit, the Duke of York has turned out to be a great support for the queen. According to The Sun, Prince Andrew has been what is described as a "tower of strength" for his parents as the family undergoes a split. The duke has reportedly been in constant touch with his mother and he is now spending time with her at her ancestral Norfolk residence.

"Andrew has been talking to her constantly on the phone and has now gone up to stay with her for a few days," a royal source told the publication.

"He obviously has spare time on his hands, but he would have been there as a shoulder to cry on anyway," the insider added.

He is said to be her "rock at the moment" as the family deals with a crisis. Even though Andrew may not be a part of public engagements within the royal family, he still certainly thinks its his "duty to support the Queen and Prince Philip and get them through this ordeal."

"He wants to do as much as he can to make it up to his mother," the source added.

Details from their Sunday morning outing reveals that the monarch was dressed up for the occasion. Hello suggests she wore a black-and-white checked winter coat that she paired with a floral hat. She accessorised her outfit with elegant pearls and a black bag. Together, they attended the service at St Mary the Virgin, Hillington.

This was the first time the queen stepped outside with the family after Saturday night's conclusive statement on Megxit.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020," reads the statement as published on the royal family's official website.