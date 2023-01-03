A psychic claimed that the death of Queen Elizabeth II really affected Prince Andrew, and that something awful will happen to him.

Craig Hamilton-Parker, dubbed the "new Nostradamus," predicted grievous events happening to members of the British Royal Family. He said that while in contact with his spirit guides during a deep meditation state, he saw something terrible happening to the Duke of York.

He told Metro UK, "I think he will go through a psychological breakdown and it really hits him with the death of his mother and I see King Charles turning against him."

He claimed that the former working royal "may do something like take an overdose" but he does not "see him dying" from it.

Hamilton-Parker likewise claimed that King Charles III will go through a state of depression after his coronation on May 6, 2023 saying, "I also have feelings about the psychological health of King Charles and him admitting later in the year of a depression after the high of the coronation."

Then one of the royal household will reportedly suffer a fall and one of the royal children will get sick. He did not expound on these predictions. Aside from Prince Andrew and King Charles III, he also talked about Kate Middleton putting her life at risk after she does a "spontaneous" but "touching" act that will make her the new "star" of the British royal family.

According to the Daily Star, the psychic also previously predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. He also issued some chilling claims about the COVID-19 pandemic in 2017.

Aside from predictions about the royal family, he also talked about food shortages in 2023, which "will have a major impact on nations across the west which will also continue to battle with energy and living costs."

Hamilton-Parker's prediction about Prince Andrew comes following reports that King Charles III has banned the duke from Buckingham Palace now that he is no longer a working royal family member. He quit public life in 2019, and Queen Elizabeth II also stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles in January 2022.