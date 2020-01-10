Prince Andrew's troubles because of his alleged involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal are not getting over soon.

In the latest news, Prince Andrew will most likely miss the ceremonial occasion of the year, Trooping the Colour, marking Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday on June 13, reports The Daily Mail.

Being the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Andrew usually takes a prominent part in his mother's annual birthday celebrations. Andrew succeeded his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, as Colonel of the Grenadiers in 2017. For "Trooping The Colour," the 59-year-old rides alongside the Prince of Wales- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William and the Duke of Kent Prince Edward.

The publication report further states that the Duke of York is being replaced, as told by a military figure. The source says that an eminent serving officer from the Grenadier Guards will ride in Andrew's place.

The trouble in Andrew's life started after Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's former sex slaves, accused the British royal of having sex with her when she was 17-years old. She alleged that media heiress and pimp Ghislaine Maxwell ordered her to do so for the first time after a night of partying at London's Tramp nightclub.

Although the father-of-two has since refuted the allegations as "false" and "without foundation," the scandal has caused harm to the image of the royal family, leading to the queen's decision to make him step down from office at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the palace is facing other troubles because of the sudden decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to step back as senior members of the royal family. Dickie Arbiter, a former press spokesman for the royal family, has claimed that the monarch is more disturbed with the royal couple's decision than she was with Andrew's explosive interview which he gave to clear his name from the scandal.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, Arbiter said: "The Queen will be feeling very let down and very angry, probably more angry than she felt after Andrew's car crash interview."