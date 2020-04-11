With the lockdown in place in the UK, Easter will be very different for Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family this year. The monarch is currently isolating with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Every year, as per tradition, she is joined by her extended family for the celebrations.

This year with the coronavirus crisis gripping the entire world, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are in Windsor. Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are in their Birkhall home in Scotland. William and Kate Middleton along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in their country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, Hello reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Los Angeles with their son Archie. Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are at their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is isolating along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughter Princess Eugenie at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Last Easter, the queen was accompanied by her granddaughter, Eugenie for the service in Windsor. Usually on Easter Sunday, the monarch attends church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and then spends the rest of the day privately with her family. The queen's actual birthday last year was on Easter Sunday and she was joined by William, Kate, Prince Harry, Edward, Sophie, Peter and Autumn Phillips and Mike and Zara Tindall.

The Royal pastry chefs are excited to share their 'Spiced Easter Biscuits' recipe with you to enjoy over the Easter weekend.ðŸ°ðŸ¥



Chefs hats at the ready, let us see your creations tag us at #royalbakes



Visit our website for the full recipe and method: https://t.co/cAmkr7uryu pic.twitter.com/qpnfsPMlZi April 10, 2020

The Cambridges Easter will involve a bit of chocolates. This was revealed by William during a video call with students and teachers of Casterton Primary Academy on Thursday. "There'll be a lot of chocolate eaten here, don't worry," he said. The Sussexes will spend Easter as first-time parents this year with baby Archie.

The queen's pastry chefs on Friday shared the recipe of spiced Easter biscuits or cookies to cheer up people get them into the holiday spirit. The royal family's official Instagram account posted detailed instructions for how to make the rabbit-themed biscuits.