Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson delivered meals to a charity helping victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation, a move that comes when the British royal is being accused of non-co-operation in the FBI's investigation against convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and the Duchess of York sent pizzas, boxes of dates, and meals to a London-based charity amid coronavirus pandemic, reports Daily Mail. The volunteering work by the former couple was revealed on Twitter by Royal editor Omid Scobie.

Scobie shared a collage of images from Azalea charity, which reaches out to "those trapped in sexual exploitation, supporting them to build new lives away from violence and poverty," as well as pictures of a pile of Domino's pizza boxes and a box of dates with Prince Andrew's name and address on it. "While no longer a working royal, Andrew has been volunteering during the Covid-19 pandemic alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The couple recently sent pizza, dates and meals to an organisation helping those who have been trafficked or trapped in sexual exploitation," he tweeted.

The charity also took to Twitter to express gratitude for the meals writing: "Thank you so very much to @Dominos_UK, @TopsPizza, @SarahTheDuchess and The Ivy Collection in collaboration with The Caring Foundation, for your kind donations and support. They went down a treat, for all who received them! #gratitude."

Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, had to quit as a working royal last year after reports of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old has been lately in the news for his ongoing row with the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation that alleges his lack of co-operation in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Meanwhile, the prince has insisted that he has made three offers to help the US investigators in the probe against the convicted pedophile. While Andrew's lawyers clarified that he is offering to provide a 'witness statement,' US attorney Geoffrey Berman has stressed that he is seeking an 'interview' with the British royal.

Andrew and Sarah are currently isolating in their family home, the Royal Lodge, with younger daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank amid the pandemic.