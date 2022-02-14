Prince Andrew had once given Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Clinton a private tour of Buckingham Palace, during which Maxwell was described as his "ex-girlfriend."

Newly-emerged photographs that were clicked two decades ago show Clinton, the former United States President, examining artefacts in the palace ballroom alongside Maxwell, who was recently convicted of a string of sex offences in New York. One of the photographs showed Andrew pointing at something outside of the shot as a young woman, thought to be part of the entourage, smiled for the camera.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the private tour was also attended by Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who like Clinton and Andrew, has faced his own allegations of sexual harassment in recent years. Those who were part of the entourage explained that the trip was originally organised for Clinton and Spacey as guests of Prince Andrew, but the staff was informed that Maxwell will also be joining the tour because she was the "ex-girlfriend" of the Duke of York.

A source who was part of the tour said, "Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who led us into Buckingham Palace - she knew her way around this area of the palace. She was described to me [as] an ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew's." During the same tour, Maxwell and Spacey posed as Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh by sitting on the Chairs of Estate that were used at the Queen's coronation as the British monarch in 1953.

One source said, "That tour was for Clinton and Spacey, they were Prince Andrew's guests. But Ghislaine seemed to be leading the charge. The impression we all had was that there was some relationship between Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell - they clearly knew each other very well. She was very friendly and cheery."

The photographs were reportedly taken on September 30, 2002, 18 months after the time that Virginia Giuffre alleges that Andrew had sexual intercourse with her while she was a minor and was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. The British royal is currently battling a sex abuse case that has been filed against him by Giuffre in a New York court. He vehemently denies the claims and is demanding a jury trial later this year.