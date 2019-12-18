Prince Andrew is not letting his alleged involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal stop him from walking Princess Beatrice down the aisle when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A source revealed that the Duke of York wants to be there on his daughter's wedding day and still plans to escort Beatrice down the aisle. He does not want to miss her special moment just as he was there too for Princess Eugenie when she married in 2018.

The insider said that Prince Andrew is "utterly devoted" to his daughters and does not want the scandal to stop him from being a father, first and foremost. He may have stepped down from his royal duties and public life, but this does not mean he has to miss Princess Beatrice's wedding too.

"They love him; he's family," the source told ET, adding that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are putting on a "brave face" but they are "very disappointed" in their father's behaviour.

Details about Princess Beatrice's wedding are still up in the air because the royal family reportedly wants to avoid media scrutiny. They especially want to shield the princess from any possible ramifications that the scandal may bring to the family.

It is believed that wedding details may be disclosed after the new year and that several wedding venues have already been explored. Despite Prince Andrew's scandal, the Royal Family only wants what's best for Princess Beatrice and wants her to "have the wedding she deserves."

News about the 59-year-old Duke's alleged involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking business came after Beatrice announced her engagement to Mozzi in September. At the time, the couple had not announced a wedding date but have booked it for 2020.

Since news of the scandal broke, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly asked Princess Beatrice to postpone her wedding to avoid further public scrutiny. The 31-year old also had to cancel her engagement party and may have to move its venue away from the U.K.

It seems that Princess Beatrice will have to marry Mozzi after the fervor surrounding Prince Andrew's scandal dies down. When that day will be remains unclear.