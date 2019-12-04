Princess Beatrice is set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi but the nuptials may have to be pushed back if Queen Elizabeth II gets her way.

The British monarch has reportedly expressed her preference to have the wedding moved to a later date because the York family has attracted too much media attention as of late. Ahead of the Princess' wedding to Mozzi, her father, Prince Andrew, has been in and out of interviews involving his alleged sex scandal. A source said that Queen Elizabeth does not want to attract the further media scrutiny that Princess Beatrice's wedding might bring.

"The Queen loves Beatrice and wants her to be shielded from her father's actions as much as possible, but it must be said that she'd prefer it if Bea and Edo postpone their wedding to avoid more public scrutiny," a royal insider told Woman's Day.

The insider added that Princess Beatrice is "heartbroken" with the Queen's decision but she "understands where she's coming from." However, it reportedly makes it even harder for her fiance, since he is already "struggling with marrying into a family with this much baggage as it is."

The 31-year-old Princess of York is set to wed Mozzi in an intimate setting. According to sources, there will only be a few close friends and family in attendance since Princess Beatrice wants it to be "a smaller affair."

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi's wedding will be different from her sister Princess Eugenie's star-studded wedding at St George's Chapel in October last year. She wants it low-key since she is the "more reserved and discreet" and "more serious" sister.

"She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personality, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie's," another source told the publication.

How toned down the wedding would be is unclear given the goings-on at the York household. Talks inside the Royal Lodge have reportedly been serious despite Princess Beatrice and Mozzi looking all happy for the waiting paparazzi. Prince Andrew knows about the postponement because he was the one who passed down the request from Queen Elizabeth II to the couple.