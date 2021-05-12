Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged a year after meeting on a blind date in July 2016 and married in May 2018, a courtship which Lady Victoria Hervey believes was too fast.

The daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol said the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not last long. She believes their courtship period "was way too short" so there was not enough time to get to know one another better.

"I just don't see it lasting. I remember just before their wedding, I thought, 'They'll get married, have a few kids... And she will end up wanting to be in America,'" Lady Victoria told Closer magazine.

She added that they did not spend enough time together in the U.K. as "they were always traveling somewhere." She believes "they moved too fast" in their relationship unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met in college and dated for several years before they got engaged and married.

"That's why Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship is so successful - they were together for such a long time before getting married," Lady Victoria said.

Read more Meghan and Harry heading for divorce after Oprah interview, claims Samantha Markle

The model echoed what Prince William reportedly told his brother about getting to know the former "Suits" actress better. In the book "Finding Freedom," by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, he advised Prince Harry to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl" to which the latter reportedly took offense.

The socialite, who is said to have dated Prince Andrew in 1999, also commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. She called it "distasteful" and that the timing was "pretty unreal" given that "Prince Philip was in the hospital, literally about to die."

Lady Victoria believes that Prince Harry, despite being the "black sheep" of the Royal Family, will be welcomed back in the institution should he decide to return to the U.K. He and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals in March last year. They run non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation now and reside in California with their son Archie and are expecting a baby girl this summer.