As Prince Andrew prepares to fight the sex abuse case against him as a "private citizen," more people are coming out with stories of negative experiences with the British royal.

In the latest, a former Buckingham Palace staffer who worked as a maid for the Duke of York over two decades ago has revealed that she was "left in tears" because of unreasonable demands he used to make from her. In a conversation with The Sun on Wednesday, Charlotte Briggs remembered the royal as "demanding and entitled" and recounted a particular incident where he yelled at her for a trivial reason.

Briggs started working at Buckingham Palace in January 1996 when she was 21 years old, and within six months she was asked to work for Andrew, a job which "nobody wanted." Andrew, who had recently divorced Sarah Ferguson at the time, would reportedly expect every little thing to be done for him. If his demands were not met, he frequently flew off the handle and threw temper tantrums.

She recalled that the Duke of York, 36 at the time, also required his pillows embroidered with the Royal Crest to be dead centre on his four-poster with his pyjamas and teddies carefully laid out. "There were two of us and we worked on a rota from 6.30am to 11.30am and then later on in the evening. We'd turn down his bed, remove his teddies, do the curtains and lay out his pyjamas. But he was a bad apple and behaved like a spoiled brat," she said.

According to Briggs, the household staff used to "sneak in and do stuff" when the royals weren't in their room, but Andrew was "lazy" and would call down from his office for little things. The royal once forced her to run up four flights of stairs to close his heavy curtains even though he was sitting just yards away from them. He then got angry at her for a tiny gap in the drapes and proceeded to yell at her.

"They were literally behind him and massive — from floor to ceiling and as high as a house. But he refused to get up and close them himself. I'd have to get on my evening dress, run up four flights of stairs and he'd be sitting there at his desk right next to them. One night I'd done it all, I walked back into the corridor and he came out screaming, 'Can't you f***ing do anything right?' I'd left a little gap where they met but they were extremely heavy," she said.

The 47-year-old says that she was left in tears after Andrew's outburst and hid behind the curtains to avoid the bad-tempered royal. "This man fought for his country in the Falklands but couldn't stand up to close his own curtains. It was utterly ridiculous but spoke volumes about him. Andrew definitely put a downer on things. He thinks he's above everyone," said Briggs, who described Andrew's brothers Prince Charles and Prince Edward as "wonderful."