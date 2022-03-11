Prince Charles welcomed Meghan Markle openly to the family and even treated her like a daughter, more so than he did Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex in her Oprah interview last year suggested that the family treated her unfairly during her time with them in the U.K. But royal commentator Ashley Pearson said that this was not the case.

On the contrary, Meghan Markle was very much welcomed and treated kindly. She said that Prince Charles "adored" her and treated her differently than he did the Duchess of Cambridge.

"She was welcomed as a daughter, even more so than Kate Middleton was at the very beginning," Pearson said in Channel 5's 2022 documentary "Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy."

The Prince of Wales even offered to walk the former "Suits" star down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. She had asked him to meet her halfway, which reportedly caught him by surprise.

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, it "was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own."

Another proof of that adoration could be seen in the photograph taken of that moment at the wedding displayed at Clarence House. The picture showed the Prince of Wales walking his future daughter-in-law to the altar at St. George's Chapel.

Royal followers spotted the black and white framed photo during an engagement Camilla hosted to celebrate International Women's Day on Tuesday. The 74-year-old invited over a few celebrities including former Spice Girls singer Mel B and actress Emerald Fennell, who portrayed the Duchess of Cornwall in season 4 of "The Crown."

Prince Charles and Camilla have a wedding photo of Meghan Markle in their living room. pic.twitter.com/3w353XsFxh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 9, 2022

The photo (see here), according to the Daily Mail, was put on display on a side table at the back of the room. It joined other family portraits including that of Prince William and Kate Middleton taken during Prince Louis' christening. There was also a photo of Prince Harry

The placement of Prince Charles' photo with Meghan Markle alongside photographs of the royal family could hint at a reconciliation. It could be an indication that relations between the royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thawing.