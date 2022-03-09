Prince Harry and Prince Charles are said to be slowly building bridges toward reconciliation, but the same cannot be said about his relationship with Prince William.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey said that the Prince of Wales is in "regular contact" with the Duke of Sussex. But the 37-year old and his older brother still have a lot of healing to go through.

"While Prince Charles is thought to be in regular contact with his youngest son, Harry's relationship with William has still not recovered from Oprah," Tominey said in her piece for The Telegraph.

She is referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. In it, the couple alleged that one of the senior royals is a racist for wondering about how dark Archie's skin colour would be before he was even born.

The Duchess of Sussex also accused The Firm of turning its back on her when she asked for help for her suicidal thoughts. The Duke of Sussex also claimed that his brother is "trapped" in the system and does not know how to get out.

The interview, along with arguments the siblings reportedly had because of Meghan Markle and her alleged mistreatment of palace aides, resulted in their relationship becoming "incredibly strained." The Sussexes' decision to leave their royal duties and the subsequent interviews they did after that also added to the tension.

Tominey cited a source who said, "It's hard enough for any family to get along. But when such intimate details are made public on prime-time TV? It's difficult to put that genie back in the bottle."

Prince Harry and Prince William may have put on a united front when they appeared together at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in July last year, but their relationship then was reportedly still strained, according to Tominey.

The same source said that "it's not been easy" to uphold Queen Elizabeth II's promise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will always remain "much-loved members" of the royal family. The couple is reportedly making it difficult for the royals to warmly welcome them back into the family.

But as for Prince Charles, it is said that he and Prince Harry "are in communication." But they still have a lot of issues they need to work out before they can move on.