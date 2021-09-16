Several billboards featuring Prince Charles have appeared across Wales with a message saying that the country does not need a prince.

The call for an end to the monarchy and the British royal family in Wales has been renewed by the non-party-political organisation "Republic." The group started putting such controversial billboards against the British monarchy in July this year.

In the latest posters that have appeared in Aberdare, Cardiff, and Swansea, the group wrote the slogan "Wales doesn't need a prince," alongside a picture of the Prince of Wales.

On its website, the campaigning group writes that it wants to see the monarchy abolished and Queen Elizabeth II replaced with an elected, democratic head of state who represents the nation independently of the politicians. The organisation argues that "hereditary public office goes against every democratic principle."

"And because we can't hold the Queen and her family to account at the ballot box, there's nothing to stop them abusing their privilege, misusing their influence or simply wasting our money," they wrote.

The group also noted that the Queen does not hold much power on her own and can "only ever act in the interests of the government of the day" rather than representing ordinary voters. Calling the monarchy a "broken institution," the group said that a head of state that's chosen by them would be more able to represent their "hopes and aspirations" and keep politicians in check.

The fundraiser organised by the campaign has been receiving more money, which means that more such billboards are bound to appear across Wales, reports Wales Online.

The title of the Prince of Wales was held by native princes before the 12th century, in place of the word King. One of the late Welsh princes, Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, was killed at the Battle of Orewin Bridge in 1282. Edward I, King of England, invested his son Edward (born in 1284) as the first English Prince of Wales in 1301.

The title is now traditionally and ceremonially granted to the heir apparent of the British throne as a personal honour or dignity, and is not heritable, with it being merged with the Crown on accession to the throne. Prince Charles, 72, is the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having been given the position when he was just nine years old in 1958. He was crowned for the position by his mother in a televised ceremony held in 1969, when he was 21 years old.