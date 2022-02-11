Prince Charles referred to his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall as his "Mehbooba" in their first joint outing since it was announced that the latter would be known as Queen Consort instead of Princess Consort when he takes over the throne.

It was recently revealed by a friend of the Prince of Wales that he has a special moniker for his wife- "Mehbooba," an Urdu word that means "my beloved" or "my darling." The pal had said about Charles's feelings about Camilla not getting the right to be called Queen until now, "He loves his wife, he adores her. He calls her his "mehbooba" – "my beloved" [in Urdu]. How could he be a true husband and endorse a situation when she was asked to be a second-class citizen?"

Charles publicly used the pet name for Camilla for the first time as they joined politicians at a British Asian Trust reception at the British Museum on Wednesday. In an address to 350 guests, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the Prince of Wales said, "I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust."

"Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from this dreadful pandemic and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout south Asia," added the 73-year-old, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time.

The British royal, who founded the British Asian Trust in 2007 to tackle widespread poverty, inequality, and injustice in south Asia, praised their "truly remarkable achievement" of raising £20 million in four major fundraising campaigns during the pandemic.

Charles looked dapper in a black-tie ensemble while Camilla looked stunning in an emerald green outfit at their joint engagement. The Duchess of Cornwall paired her outfit with an emerald necklace, bracelet, and earrings, which were gifted to her as a set by the Saudi Arabian royal family.