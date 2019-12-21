Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall have released their annual Christmas card for 2019. The card is full of happy memories for the couple. In the card, the pair is pictured during their royal tour of the Caribbean in March.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton released their Christmas card on Thursday with their three children, it is now the turn of Prince Charles and Camilla. The 71-year-old prince and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, can be seen in the picture during their official tour.

Charles drove a 1953 black MG TD at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, Hello reports. The photograph has been clicked by Ramon Espinosa during the tour. "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," reads the message in the card.

"The one I was driving is the most beautiful car. It has an incredibly powerful accelerator. It is incredibly close to the brake so you have to be careful you don't press the wrong one," said Charles when he arrived at the event with Camilla. The prince is known for his love of cars.

Charles and Camilla made history by becoming the first members of the British royal family to visit Cuba in an official capacity. During their trip that was undertaken in March, they visited Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The royal couple has been very busy post their official tour of New Zealand in November. Charles visited India and the Solomon Islands last month.

Together the couple attended the premiere of the film "1917", Queen Elizabeth II's reception for NATO leaders and the white-tie Diplomatic Corps reception earlier this month. Charles and Camilla also attended the queen's annual Christmas lunch on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace. They are also expected to join her in Sandringham for the festivities.

Meanwhile, the couple will attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The prince is scheduled to travel to Israel on Thursday, January 23, and the duchess set to visit Auschwitz on Monday, January 27. This was announced by Clarence House this week.