Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall are due to take a royal tour to the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan in March. Clarence house revealed the details of the tour that they will take during a span of one week.

The joint tour of Prince Charles and Camilla to the Republic of Cyprus marks the first royal tour to the country since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 1993.

Prior to their joint visit, the Prince of Wales takes a solo trip to Bosnia Herzegovina at the event of 25th anniversary of the genocide that took place from July 1995 during the Bosnian War. During his stay, the prince "highlights reforms to improve citizens' lives."

The big announcement was made through the Prince and the Duchess' official Instagram and Twitter accounts. The details were revealed through their official website.

"In the year of the 25th anniversary of the genocide, The Prince of Wales will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina where he will highlight reforms to improve citizens' lives," reads the press release on the prince's official website.

"Their Royal Highnesses will make their first official visit to The Republic of Cyprus to recognise the work of the UN Peacekeeping Force and celebrate traditional Cypriot culture," the statement continues with more details. "Their Royal Highnesses will visit The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to learn what the country is doing to support refugees and showcase its rich cultural history," it adds.

Charles kicks off the week-long royal tour by visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday, March 17. He will participate in engagements at Sarajevo and Srebrenica that marks the 25th anniversary of the genocide. Alongside, he will visit local artisans and historic place and meet UK military personnel stationed in BiH.

The joint engagement of the prince and the duchess begins Wednesday, March 18. Together, they will head to the Republic of Cyprus where they will stay until Saturday, March 21. During their visit, the royal couple will learn about the UN Peacekeeping Force and explore the traditional Cypriot culture. The key focus of the tour will remain the country's capital city Nicosia and rural areas near Troodos mountains, and to Larnaca district. Additionally, the royals will visit the UN Buffer Zone, a demilitarised zone patrolled by the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) that was first established in 1964.

Following which, Charles attends a meeting of the Commonwealth Blue Charter Champions from across the Commonwealth. As for their visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, As for their tour to Jordan, Charles, and Camilla will be welcomed by the royal family of Jordan, the Hashemites, King Abdallah II, and Queen Rania. During their tour of the Arab country, they will learn about the country's effort to support refugees and visit places of cultural, environmental, and religious significance.

The itinerary involves a trip to the historic capital city Amman and a number of other sites of cultural and environmental importance. The British royals will also meet he Jordanian winner of the Global Prince's Trust International Award 2019, who has worked to develop sustainable tourism and opportunities for the local community. A visit to organisations like the International Rescue Committee. Their stay at Jordan will last from Saturday, March 21 to Wednesday, March 25.