Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lengthy statement following Queen Elizabeth II's orders to prohibit the use of term "royal" or their brand name "Sussex Royal" has attracted criticism from experts and royal followers. They have been accused of behaving childishly.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Charles' biographer Tom Bower slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their remarks in their statement that are believed to be "rude to the queen."

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020," reads the statement on the couple's official website Sussex Royal.

Responding to this, Bower, who appeared on "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, believes that it was the Duchess of Sussex behind the "spiteful" statement.

"'That statement was spiteful fury by Meghan. Meghan gets what Meghan wants," Bower said.

"It was rude to the queen," he continued. "What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago and she bailed out. But she wants to bail out on her terms. What is most important for this country is to protect the reputation of the royal family. What you've really got is this couple being led by Meghan [who] wants to commercialize the royal family," he added, as reported by Fox News.

The statement on the former royals' website was published just hours after they announced that they will not be using the term "royal." Meanwhile, the queen has allowed the couple to keep their HRH titles and Harry's military ranks. This is believed to be the queen's way of telling the younger royals that the doors back to the royal family are still open for them.

Elsewhere, royal biographer Angela Levin in her Daily Mail op-ed claimed that their "language is stilted, cold and legalistic, the sentiments juvenile and angry."

She goes on to say that "it is It is an expression of childish irritation that insults the most admired person in British public life."

The Sussexes posted a 1,114-word "update" on their Spring 2020 transition where they provided the details to their followers about their future role after Megxit. Their transition period will be put in effect from April 1, 2020.