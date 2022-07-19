The romance has reportedly died in the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla, with a source saying that they now live separate lives.

The couple always has smiles ready for the cameras when they go on public engagements together. They may appear loving in public but behind closed doors, they are said to no longer be intimate with each other.

A source claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall herself revealed shocking details about her marriage to the Prince of Wales during a recent engagement. The insider told the National Enquirer, "Camilla's candor is shocking, I can't imagine what she was thinking. She and Charles have stage-managed an image of togetherness, but behind palace doors, they live separate lives and are just not that into each other."

Years ago, Camilla and Prince Charles shocked the world when their flirty messages to each other were leaked. Dubbed the "Camillagate" scandal, the six-minute recording was meant for private ears only.

Looking back, the insider added, "That seems to be the height of their passion these days. One has to wonder what happened to the voracious sexual appetite Camilla used to become the mistress of the future king of England. Camilla's merely confirming what many have thought for years – this marriage is a scam."

However, there is no confirmation that Prince Charles and Camilla's romance have turned sour. Interestingly, the source's claims came after the Duchess of Cornwall opened up about her marriage and admitted that she and her husband rarely have time for each other anymore.

She said that she struggles to find quality time alone with the future king because of their busy schedules. She shared that "it's not easy sometimes" but they "do always try to have a point in the day" to meet.

"Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment," Camilla explained.

Prince Charles and Camilla were romantically linked while still married to Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles, respectively. They got married on April 9, 2005, in a civil ceremony.