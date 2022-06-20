Prince Charles reportedly has his diary planned six months in advance. Being the future king, it is understandable that he would have a packed schedule. Even his wife, Camilla, understands that they would not always have the time to spend quality time alone together.

The Duchess of Cornwall admitted in a candid interview with British Vogue that "it's not easy sometimes." However, they both find a way to work out their schedules so they can spend even a few minutes of quality time together.

"But we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet. Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment," she explained.

Read more Prince Harry shows anger towards Camilla in public appearances, says expert

Talking about the moments when she and Prince Charles do get to spend precious time together, Camilla continued, "It's lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time." She shared that sometimes they do not even need to talk to each other. But knowing that they are both in the same room is enough.

She explained, "You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It's very relaxing because you know you don't have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."

If she and Prince Charles are not spending a few minutes out of their hectic schedules together, Camilla admitted that she loves to spend the day tending her garden. She also goes out for a walk or reads a new book.

She confessed, "It would be my idea of heaven, in the quiet of the countryside, where you can generally relax and properly think. I suppose what I'd think is, 'I'm quite lucky that I'm still around.'"

Camilla and Prince Charles were romantically linked even while they were both still married to Andrew Parker Bowles and Princess Diana, respectively. It is believed that the late Princess of Wales had referred to the Duchess of Cornwall when she told Martin Bashir, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."