Prince Charles has faced the brunt of criticism in his son Prince Harry's numerous interviews, where he was accused of letting history repeat itself for his sons just because he himself suffered in childhood among other such allegations. The Duke of Sussex also claimed that Charles stopped talking to him when he tried to quit royal life, which according to royal expert Stewart Pearce was an example of the heir apparent's habit of hiding from his problems because of his own sensitive personality.

"That's what Charles does. ... He can't deal with it because of his sensitivity, so he hides," Pearce told Us Weekly.

The royal expert defended Harry for his recent revelations about the royal family, noting that all he is "trying to do is to heal that." He explained: "Not out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation. ... I felt that he (Harry) was just somebody saying, 'This is the way that it is, and this is why we want to make change.'"

Pearce, who worked with Charles's ex-wife Princess Diana as her voice coach, has also written about the behaviour of those around the late royal in his new book "Diana, The Voice of Change." Talking to the outlet about his comments in the book, Pearce clarified that they are "just simply categoric observations about how perhaps [some royals'] behavior [were] not always as emotionally intelligent as it could be."

"For example, Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we see his public personality, but in private, he's immensely sensitive," Pearce explained.

The author noted that "when we're sensitive, if we're dealing with very strong, combustible emotion on the outside of us," people tend to go with a fight or flight response, which happened with Prince Charles as well. When Diana confronted him about his affair with his now-wife Duchess Camilla, the future king's reaction was "to shrink back and as a result of that became aloof."

"Well, that doesn't heal the challenge that's taking place," he said.

Pearce, whose father worked for the late Prince Philip, previously also said that Charles' sensitive nature is the reason behind his current hostility towards son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. "Charles is well known for distancing himself from emotional heightened situations as he is a very caring, sensitive man, and therefore chooses to wait to let strong feelings settle down before responding," Pearce explained.