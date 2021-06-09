Prince Charles, who recently became a grandfather for the fifth time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a baby girl, spoke lovingly of the new addition to his family at his latest public engagement.

During a visit to the BMW Mini factory on Tuesday, the heir apparent addressed the employees and spoke about the new innovations in the company, and made a reference to his youngest grandchild. He said: "The development of technology like electric vehicles, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time."

Expressing happiness at welcoming his second granddaughter, who has been named Lilibet Diana after his mother Queen Elizabeth II and ex-wife Princess Diana respectively, Charles said, "Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren."

Charles's remarks come amid reports that the arrival of the new royal tot will help heal the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British royal family. Their decision to honour the Queen with their baby name is being seen as an olive branch towards the family.

Princess Diana's former voice coach Stewart Pearce also said that Harry and Charles will be able to reconcile eventually. The author told Us Weekly: "As far as Meghan and Harry were concerned, they were 'troubled' by the lack of support received from the 'men in grey suits,' namely the household staff, and then the unfortunate lapse of contact with his father."

Harry had revealed in his and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that his father had stopped taking his calls after two conversations about him wanting to quit as a working royal and told him to give it to him in writing. According to Pearce, the sole reason behind Charles' hostility towards the Sussexes was that he likes to take time in responding to such emotional situations.

"Charles is well known for distancing himself from emotional heightened situations as he is a very caring, sensitive man, and therefore chooses to wait to let strong feelings settle down before responding," Pearce explained.