Prince Charles sparked a bit of a controversy when he wore a decades-old suit at the wedding of his younger son Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in May 2018, instead of buying a new one. In a recent interview, the royal cleared the air about his decision and revealed it was only because of his love for sustainable clothing.

Prince Charles made the clarification while speaking to British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful about his newly-launched sustainable fashion collection, "The Modern Artisan." Enninful asked the heir apparent: "The suit you wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding – I think it dates back to 1984 by Anderson & Sheppard. Did you ever consider wearing something new?"

To this, Charles replied that he did consider wearing something new to the wedding, but eventually went with his classic morning suit. Explaining his decision, the 72-year-old said: "I've considered it. But in the case of that particular morning coat, as long as I can go on getting into it, I only wear it a few times a year, in the summer, so obviously you want to keep those sorts of things going."

The Prince of Wales said that size is the biggest issue for him in his wardrobe, as he then runs out of ideas for his new outfits. He explained: "If I can't fit into them, then I just have to have something new made. But I'm not sure quite how radically different they can be at my age."

The future king also revealed that he never throws away any article from his wardrobe until it has been used to its full potential. "I happen to be one of those people who'd get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can. Rather than just throw it away. And that's why I think, from an economic point of view, there are huge opportunities for people to set up small businesses involved with repair, maintenance and reuse," he added.

The father-of-two revealed that his habit of repairing his shoes or outfits is nothing new, but stems from his childhood. He recalled: "When I was a child, we used to take our shoes down to the cobbler in Scotland and would watch with fascination as he ripped the soles off and then put new soles on."